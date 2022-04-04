Britney Spears Says Opening Up About Her Past Is 'Therapeutic'

Britney Spears is revealing why she's opening up about her past now, calling the process both "hard" and "healing."

In an Instagram post on Monday (April 4) addressing her recent posts criticizing her family, the pop icon said she knows that some people may be confused about why she is bringing up the past now after several years have gone by.

"I'm writing a book 📚 at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic ... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life," she wrote. "I've never been able to express openly !!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place ... and addressing it now .. I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that !!! But instead of using my heart ❤️ ... I'm using the intellectual 🧐 approach as Justin [Timberlake] so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me ... although he was never bullied or threatened by his family ... he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!! Timing is EVERYTHING !!!"

Spears also once again called out her family, specifically her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for their books.

"My mom and sister also did the 'intellectual approach' in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn't even get a cup of coffee ☕️ or drive my car 🚙 or really anything !!! I'm not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it's just NOT RESPECTFUL 🤷🏼‍♀️ ... but come on LET'S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT !!! When I was younger there was more of a playful and light approach to everything ... It was easy not taking yourself so seriously ... Yet in the business .. I will just SAY IT ... I was indeed treated less than !!!"

In the lengthy post, she talked about not being allowed to go a spa with friends or even into Target, saying she "never felt more like nothing in [her] life" during her 13-year conservatorship.

She concluded, "So sorry if I've offended anyone by writing these stories ... but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book 📚 over 200 times ... cry on TV 📺 ... and get a heartfelt 'awww' from most ... I also have the right to share a couple paragraphs on my Instagram."

Check out her full post below.