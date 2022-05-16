Doja Cat Explains Why She's Taking 'A Break'

Doja Cat has announced she's taking a much-needed break but fans have no reason to worry. "I'm getting a break and that break is going to be me making music," the hitmaker told E! News in a recent interview. The outlet asked her about her March announcement that she was planning to quit music altogether. "It wasn't a joke, not to me at the time," she said. "I'm here because I make music and I want to make music again. It's like how am I supposed to do that when I'm doing a bunch of things?"

So while Doja is taking a break, it's to give herself the time and space to create more music, which is why we love her in the first place. Luckily, Doja seems to be "extremely online," so we can't imagine her disappearing completely from fans' feeds. She's also known for hopping on Instagram live while working on beats. During the early days of the pandemic, Doja chatted with fans on Live while showing off demos that would wind up being songs off her hit album Planet Her.