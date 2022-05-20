Halsey Hits Back At Trolls Mocking Their Appearance

Halsey had the perfect response for trolls who mocked their appearance and health.

The If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power musician is on the road for their latest tour but took time to address the hateful comments they receive about how they look in a new video posted to their TikTok. In the video, Halsey can be seen staring off to the side while comments the singer often receives criticizing their appearance are written over top:

"Halsey u look sick"

"Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones"

"She's too thin :/"

"looks unhealthy"

The "Graveyard" singer is clearly over hearing those types of comments, adding the song "I Already Know" by Walworth & Howell in the background. However, the caption took their frustration a step further, with the singer writing, "'u look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

