See The Best Fan Reactions To Harry Styles' New Album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' newest album Harry's House is finally here, and fans can't get enough of it.

On Friday (May 20), Styles dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, a follow-up to 2019's Fine Line. While he had already released the catchy lead single "As It Was," as well as treating Coachella crowds to their first listen of new songs, fans can finally listen to the entire 13-track album that has been praised for its sound and influences, with one reviewer saying it is "a perfect reflection of the pop star who made it."

In a recent appearance on the TODAY Show, Styles revealed that the track "Boyfriends" was actually the hardest to write.

"There were a lot of different versions of it," he said. "We were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. It was like different guitars, different, you know, vocals and stuff."

After the album dropped, fans immediately began listening to see what Styles has been up to the last few years. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and emotions about the intimate new album, including some of their favorite lyrics.

