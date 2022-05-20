See The Best Fan Reactions To Harry Styles' New Album 'Harry's House'
By Sarah Tate
May 20, 2022
Harry Styles' newest album Harry's House is finally here, and fans can't get enough of it.
On Friday (May 20), Styles dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, a follow-up to 2019's Fine Line. While he had already released the catchy lead single "As It Was," as well as treating Coachella crowds to their first listen of new songs, fans can finally listen to the entire 13-track album that has been praised for its sound and influences, with one reviewer saying it is "a perfect reflection of the pop star who made it."
In a recent appearance on the TODAY Show, Styles revealed that the track "Boyfriends" was actually the hardest to write.
"There were a lot of different versions of it," he said. "We were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. It was like different guitars, different, you know, vocals and stuff."
After the album dropped, fans immediately began listening to see what Styles has been up to the last few years. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts and emotions about the intimate new album, including some of their favorite lyrics.
Keep reading to see what fans have to say about Harry's House!
not one skip on Harry Style’s new album, listened to the whole thing through and was amazed each time the next song came on, great album— aliyahhh 👼🏽 (@aliyahkimmey) May 20, 2022
how i listen to little freak by harry styles pic.twitter.com/P5lHpe2IE6— heaven’s house 🏠 (@xoprincesspark) May 20, 2022
"you're allowed to dislike an album-" WRONG!! nobody is allowed to dislike harry's house by harry styles.— ★ daddy su 🏠 hrts cait ?! HARRY'S HOUSE DAY (@ihrtdunkirkrry) May 20, 2022
Harry Styles: There‘s no antidote— soph²⁸ 🍂 loves nick nelson (@nickysvans) May 20, 2022
Fine Line: Loving you is the antidote
Harrys House: You got the antidote#harryshouse pic.twitter.com/56HfDSG461
the pretentious music nerds on this app are silent that’s how u know they like the harry styles album 😭— lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerss) May 20, 2022
Harry's house by harry styles pic.twitter.com/T199dG6S43— daydreaming (@iclaimhslwt) May 20, 2022
harry styles project is incredible. The artistry and honesty in the writing is blowing my mind— Gunnar Gehl (@gunnargehl) May 20, 2022
harry styles album is giving me, late summer nights when its chilly and ur with ur friends, finding meaning in every love u ever felt, yearning for someone, and dancing in the middle of your kitchen before the sun sets— sarah (@heavenbrat) May 20, 2022
listening to matilda isn't enough I need harry styles to take my hands into his and tell me that I don’t have to feel sorry for doing it on my own and that I can let go— ash🌿 (@happilylovebot) May 20, 2022
Sorry, can’t talk. I’m making @Harry_Styles’ new album my entire personality.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) May 20, 2022
Thank you @Harry_Styles for creating such a beautiful masterpiece— Londontownertily 🏡I'm Home (@Londontownerti1) May 20, 2022
This album is everything
It's brilliant,amazing 👏
I love it so much
It's a treasure
The songs are magnificent, beautifully done
I love it all
Thank you for sharing your art with us