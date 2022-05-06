Watch: Pete Davidson Tells More Jokes About Kanye West Beef

"I've had a really weird year," Davidson said in the clip. "I had an AIDS scare this year...No, Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he's a genius so I was like 'oh, f**k.' I was like, 'I better call my doctor.'"



Davidson also touches on other Ye-related subjects like his thoughts about his forced cameos in Ye's music videos for "Eazy" and the rapper's issues with Davidson being around Kim and Ye's kids. The comedian also suggested that he wished Ye would show up looking like "Mrs. Doubtfire."



“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he said. "I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And he's like, "What's up fam?"



Davidson also mentions being asked about how he feels about his friend Jack Harlow being on Ye's song "Louie Bags." So far, Kim Kardashian nor Ye, who's currently looking into behavioral treatment, have reacted to the comedian's jokes. Watch the entire clip below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE