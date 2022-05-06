Watch: Pete Davidson Tells More Jokes About Kanye West Beef
By Tony M. Centeno
May 6, 2022
After attending the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents Dinner with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, it looks like Pete Davidson is having the last laugh amid his troubles with Kanye West.
On Friday, May 6, Netflix dropped the trailer from Davidson's set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. As previously reported, the Saturday Night Live star finally addressed his highly-publicized beef with Kanye West, which began before Davidson starting date his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The four-minute clip of his set begins with Davidson talking about his "AIDS scare," which alludes to Ye's horrible rumor about the comedian.
"I've had a really weird year," Davidson said in the clip. "I had an AIDS scare this year...No, Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he's a genius so I was like 'oh, f**k.' I was like, 'I better call my doctor.'"
Davidson also touches on other Ye-related subjects like his thoughts about his forced cameos in Ye's music videos for "Eazy" and the rapper's issues with Davidson being around Kim and Ye's kids. The comedian also suggested that he wished Ye would show up looking like "Mrs. Doubtfire."
“Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?” he said. "I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And he's like, "What's up fam?"
Davidson also mentions being asked about how he feels about his friend Jack Harlow being on Ye's song "Louie Bags." So far, Kim Kardashian nor Ye, who's currently looking into behavioral treatment, have reacted to the comedian's jokes. Watch the entire clip below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE