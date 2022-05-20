The response only fans the flames of the wild fire of troubles that spreading throughout the group, who have been rapping together since 2008. After Quavo and Takeoff dropped the teaser for their new song "Hotel Lobby (Unc and Phew)," fans instantly began to wonder why Offset wasn't involved with the record. Social media immediately erupted with breakup rumors, especially after some fans noticed that Offset and his wife Cardi B had unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Quavo did the same but Takeoff has chosen to remain neutral for now since he's still following everyone.



Quavo and Takeoff aka Unc and Phew dropped their new song "Hotel Lobby (Unc and Phew)" on Friday, May 20. The banger, which features production from Murda Beatz, Keanu Beats, and Fabio Aguilar, has Takeoff taking the lead with the first verse followed by Huncho, who holds down the chorus and serves up a slick verse of his own. Along with the song, Unc and Phew dropped the official music video. Watch it below.