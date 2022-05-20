Take A Drive On The Most Scenic Road In Michigan

Much like baseball and barbecues, road trips are a timeless American tradition. There is just something about taking a drive down a long, winding road that can clear the mind and settle the nerves like nothing else.

While the first successful cross-country road trip took place in 1903, it wasn't until cars became more accessible and employers began offering paid vacation time in the post-World War II era that Americans really began to take their wanderlust on the road.

Even Walt Whitman once said, “I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me.” If you're looking to take a page out of Whitman's book, we've got you covered.

Stacker has compiled a list of the must-drive roads in every state. According to them, the M-22 is the most scenic road in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Hit the 116-mile M-22 scenic drive along Lake Michigan in the fall, when Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau counties are blanketed in hues of gold and orange. Find time to explore the lighthouses of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore or nibble a Greek pizza at Riverfront Pizza in Glen Arbor before visiting The Cottage Book Shop.

