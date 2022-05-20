Take A Drive On The Most Scenic Road In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 20, 2022

Group of Young Adults Having Fun Riding in Car
Photo: Getty Images

Much like baseball and barbecues, road trips are a timeless American tradition. There is just something about taking a drive down a long, winding road that can clear the mind and settle the nerves like nothing else.

While the first successful cross-country road trip took place in 1903, it wasn't until cars became more accessible and employers began offering paid vacation time in the post-World War II era that Americans really began to take their wanderlust on the road.

Even Walt Whitman once said, “I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me.” If you're looking to take a page out of Whitman's book, we've got you covered.

Stacker has compiled a list of the must-drive roads in every state. According to them, Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway is the most scenic road in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway is 54 miles of country roads in the middle of Minnesota. Never without a lakeside view, this byway showcases lots of sandy beaches and swimming holes. Pull over at Pelican Lake to play a game of horseshoes on Breezy Point Beach. 

Looking for other scenic roads across the U.S.? Check out Stacker's full list here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.