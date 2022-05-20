Take A Drive On The Most Scenic Road In Minnesota

Much like baseball and barbecues, road trips are a timeless American tradition. There is just something about taking a drive down a long, winding road that can clear the mind and settle the nerves like nothing else.

While the first successful cross-country road trip took place in 1903, it wasn't until cars became more accessible and employers began offering paid vacation time in the post-World War II era that Americans really began to take their wanderlust on the road.

Even Walt Whitman once said, “I take to the open road, healthy, free, the world before me.” If you're looking to take a page out of Whitman's book, we've got you covered.

Stacker has compiled a list of the must-drive roads in every state. According to them, Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway is the most scenic road in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway is 54 miles of country roads in the middle of Minnesota. Never without a lakeside view, this byway showcases lots of sandy beaches and swimming holes. Pull over at Pelican Lake to play a game of horseshoes on Breezy Point Beach.

Looking for other scenic roads across the U.S.? Check out Stacker's full list here.