This Is The Most Romantic City In Arizona

You might want to call the babysitter before venturing out to the most romantic city near you.

Livability compiled a list of the most romantic cities in every state. Here's what the travel site said about its list:

We’re not here to give you lists of outrageously priced restaurants. No ultra-bougie hotels or gifts with price tags that would make Oprah clutch her wallet. ... So whether you want to travel far or stay close to home, go all out or keep it quaint, it’s up to you. And it’s up to us to give you some viable options.

In Arizona, the most romantic city is Yuma. Here's what Livability said to back up its decision:

Yuma is a classically Arizona town just a short ride from California and neighboring country Mexico, which means excellent Mexican cuisine! Downtown Yuma is a colorful corner of the city to explore, and they’ve got lots of events on the weekend leading up to Valentine’s Day. Check out Drinking Habits Dinner and Show at the Yuma Art Center, and watch a real rodeo at the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo. Round off the trip with a super romantic History Under the Stars Dinner at the Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens.

To read Livability's full report, click here.