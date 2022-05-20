This Is The Most Unique Hotel In Arizona

Hotels can be a vessel for exploring new cities or a way of escaping every day life just to relax. There are tons of great hotels located right here in the state that offer the perfect atmosphere for an epic staycation, but only one can take the crown as being the "most unique."

Thrillist compiled a list of each state's most unique hotel. The website states, "Some you’ll need to head underwater or underground to reach; some are essentially bougie summer camps; others are straight-up helicopters. But all of the above are unique in a way you’ll happily write home about."

According to the list, the most unique hotel in Arizona is the Shady Dell Vintage Trailer Court in Bisbee. Thrillist explains what makes it so unique:

"A lot of hotels will claim to “transport you back to another time”, but as soon as you flip on the TV and Love Island comes on, you become painfully aware it's still the 2020s. Not so at this vintage trailer park in one of Arizona's coolest small towns, where not only have they adorned every trailer in perfect 1950s kitsch, but the radios only play music from that era, the TVs are black and white, and there’s nothing to read but words printed on old newspaper rife with cigarette ads. But don’t let the ads fool you; the only 21st-century advent at Shady Dell is a strict non-smoking policy."