BTS's Jungkook Makes Unexpected Cameo In Animated Disney Show

Some K-pop stars have unexpectedly made their way into an animated Disney series. Jungkook from BTS has been credited as the inspiration for one of the characters in a Disney Channel TV series called The Owl House. The show's storyboard artist and director revealed on via her Instagram stories that several characters were drawn to resemble some of her favorite k-pop idols. "I still can't believe that Dana let me get away with this, but I'll always be grateful," the artist wrote. "Got to put in some of my favorite artists and represent the music and culture a tiny bit." She then tagged the artist near which character they inspired. In addition to Jungkook, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, SHINee's Taemin, and Jessi were also inspirations.