Kanye West, XXXTentacion's 'True Love' Song Will Appear On New Album

"In the past, XXXTentacion had enthusiastically expressed his admiration for Ye on social media," the press release stated. "The release of “True Love” represents a full circle moment and another milestone in his unprecedented legacy."



The release of "True Love" indicates that the "final" version of Kanye West's Donda 2 album is on the way, which have fans extremely excited. So far, there are no confirmed details about the release dates for neither album. The new song will arrive the day after Hulu's Look At Me: XXXTENTACION makes its grand debut on May 26.



The documentary is expected to cover several aspects of the late rapper's life from the time he was coming up in the music industry, his release from jail in 2017, the allegations of domestic abuse that plagued his career and his untimely death. X's mother, Cleo Bernard, his manager Solomon Sounds, his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, Ski Mask The Slump God and others are expected to appear in the documentary, which is directed by Sabaah Folayan.



Look out for Kanye West and XXXTentacion's "True Love" dropping on Friday.