This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant In Texas

Name something better than bottomless food. That's right, you can't!

All-you-can-eat restaurants are the best way to get the most bang for your buck — and your stomach. But where can you find the best? The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to assemble the list, we tracked down a bevy of beloved all-you-can-eat deals from every state, then judged them according to food selection, décor, ratings on review sites and level of local renown. We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price. No matter the style of food served, these all-you-can-eat deals all have obtained legendary status. Just be sure to follow the primary rule: don’t fill up on bread.

In Texas, the best all-you-can-eat restaurant is Allen’s Family Style Meals in Sweetwater. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

The humble, unassuming Allen’s Family Style Meals in small-town Sweetwater, Texas, has been in business since the 1950s and hasn’t changed much since then. Pay when you arrive, take a seat at a communal table and you’ll be treated to a family-style feast with some of the best fried chicken in America, meatloaf and a variety of sides including potato salad, okra and sweet potatoes, with peach cobbler for dessert.

Allen’s Family Style Meals is located at 1301 E Broadway Ave. in Sweetwater.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.