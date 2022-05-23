This Is The Best Ramen In All Of Arizona

Ramen is one of the most satisfying foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best ramen in each state. The website states, "Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you fancy tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

According to the list, the best ramen in all of Arizona is the Spicy Miso Tonkotsu Ramen from Ramen Kagawa in Phoenix. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? LoveFOOD explains:

"The favored ingredient in Ramen Kagawa's dishes is time – the creamy broth is cooked for more than 12 hours, and it shows. You order at the counter and the menu is crammed with classics. The standout option is Spicy Miso Tonkotsu Ramen as it features lashings of pork broth with a spicy miso kick, pork belly cooked to perfection, and lots of veggies."

