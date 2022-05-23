This Is The Best Ramen In All Of Texas

Ramen is one of the most satisfying foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best ramen in each state. The website states, "Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you fancy tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

According to the list, the best ramen in all of Texas is the The OG from Ramen Tatsu-ya. The restaurant has various locations across the state. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? LoveFOOD explains:

"This contemporary ramen joint is taking Texas by storm. It offers a simple menu, with eight ramen bowls and a wide choice of extra toppings, from tofu to Brussels sprouts. The OG is a straightforward, no-fuss tonkotsu ramen, and the thing to order according to diners. It's got a creamy pork-bone broth with roasted pork, finished with wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds."

