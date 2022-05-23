This Is The Best Ramen In All Of Texas

By Ginny Reese

May 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is one of the most satisfying foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best ramen in each state. The website states, "Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you fancy tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

According to the list, the best ramen in all of Texas is the The OG from Ramen Tatsu-ya. The restaurant has various locations across the state. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? LoveFOOD explains:

"This contemporary ramen joint is taking Texas by storm. It offers a simple menu, with eight ramen bowls and a wide choice of extra toppings, from tofu to Brussels sprouts. The OG is a straightforward, no-fuss tonkotsu ramen, and the thing to order according to diners. It's got a creamy pork-bone broth with roasted pork, finished with wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds."

Click here to see the full list of the best places to get ramen in each state.

