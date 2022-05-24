Fall Out Boy Share A Picture With Halsey On Instagram And Fans Cannot Cope
By Katrina Nattress
May 24, 2022
Last weekend Fall Out Boy and Halsey both played sets at Alabama's Hangout Fest, and though they performed on different nights they lived up to the festival's name by hanging out together backstage.
Fall Out Boy shared a photo with the singer on Instagram with the best caption: "og fob fan @iamhalsey ✌🏻" Fans didn't know how to cope with their favorite artists all in one picture. "U BETTER COLLAB OR ILL CRY" one demanded in the comments. "My middle school self is screaming," wrote another.
A Fall Out Boy/Halsey collaboration really wouldn't be too surprising. The pop star is a emo fanatic and has already collaborated with YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly.
See the photo below.
Halsey has never been shy about their love for rock music and enlisted Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to produce their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
During an interview about approaching the rock stars, Halsey revealed that Nine Inch Nails "informed and educated" most of their musical taste, so getting up the courage to ask them to collaborate was "the scariest moment of my life."
Of course, it all worked out, and the album was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Rock category.