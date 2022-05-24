Heads Up! Texans Urged To Watch Out For Dive-Bombing Hawks

Be sure to keep your head up and be on the lookout as you walk the Texas streets — residents are being urged to watch out for hawks that are known to "dive-bomb."

The City of Helotes, located on the far northwest side of San Antonio, warned its residents not to get too close to hawks' nests because they have been known to dive-bomb. What is dive-bombing, you ask? It's when a bird attacks something by swooping down on it.

In a Facebook post, the City of Helotes said it has been contacted about several hawks nesting in the area. "Keep an eye out for these birds, and keep your head up when walking outside, as they have been known to dive-bomb individuals who get too close to their nests," the city said. These birds are known to aggressively defend their nests, according to MySanAntonio, citing Texas Parks and Wildlife.

If you come across a hawk, please remember these animals are protected in the United States under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act which prohibits "the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species without prior authorization by the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."