This NFL Team Will Be Featured On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' This Upcoming Season
By Dani Medina
May 24, 2022
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be getting a lot of screen time this upcoming season!
HBO selected the team that will be featured in the in-season edition of Hard Knocks, the network's reality sports documentary TV series that follows a different NFL team and its players, staff and coaches on and off the field each season. The Detroit Lions will be featured during the preseason.
Cardinals safety Budda Baker said it will be a "once in a lifetime" experience, according to ABC 15. "A lot of people who probably don't know the average NFL players are able to get a little bit more insight of who we are, whether it's, of course, on the field, but off the field as well. And it's definitely a great experience," he said.
Tight end Zach Ertz is no stranger to the national exposure, since he was featured on Amazon's All or Nothing when the Philadelphia Eagles were highlighted. "You have mixed emotions. Obviously, as a player, you don't want things to get too personal that you don't want out there, but at the same time, it's a great opportunity for fans to kind of see what the day-to-day life of an NFL player is like. It's not all the amazing things that happen on Sunday, it's a combination of a lot of work during the week," he said.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "For the brand, exposure to all those things, it's a tremendous opportunity for the Cardinals."
While we wait for the new season to drop in November, here's a look at the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 NFL schedule:
- August 12: at Cincinnati Bengals (preseason)
- August 21: Baltimore Ravens (preseason)
- August 27: at Tennessee Titans (preseason)
- September 11: Kansas City Chief
- September 18: at Las Vegas Raiders
- September 25: Los Angeles Rams
- October 2: at Carolina Panthers
- October 9: Philadelphia Eagles
- October 16: at Seattle Seahawks
- October 20: New Orleans Saints (Thursday)
- October 30: at Minnesota Vikings
- November 6: Seattle Seahawks
- November 13: at Los Angeles Rams
- November 21: San Francisco 49ers (Monday in Mexico City)
- November 27: Los Angeles Chargers
- December 4: Bye
- December 12: New England Patriots (Monday)
- December 18: at Denver Broncos
- December 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- January 1: at Atlanta Falcons
- January 8: at San Francisco 49ers