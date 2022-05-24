This NFL Team Will Be Featured On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' This Upcoming Season

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be getting a lot of screen time this upcoming season!

HBO selected the team that will be featured in the in-season edition of Hard Knocks, the network's reality sports documentary TV series that follows a different NFL team and its players, staff and coaches on and off the field each season. The Detroit Lions will be featured during the preseason.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker said it will be a "once in a lifetime" experience, according to ABC 15. "A lot of people who probably don't know the average NFL players are able to get a little bit more insight of who we are, whether it's, of course, on the field, but off the field as well. And it's definitely a great experience," he said.

Tight end Zach Ertz is no stranger to the national exposure, since he was featured on Amazon's All or Nothing when the Philadelphia Eagles were highlighted. "You have mixed emotions. Obviously, as a player, you don't want things to get too personal that you don't want out there, but at the same time, it's a great opportunity for fans to kind of see what the day-to-day life of an NFL player is like. It's not all the amazing things that happen on Sunday, it's a combination of a lot of work during the week," he said.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "For the brand, exposure to all those things, it's a tremendous opportunity for the Cardinals."

While we wait for the new season to drop in November, here's a look at the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 NFL schedule: