UGK, 8Ball & MJG Will Face Off In Upcoming Verzuz Battle
By Tony M. Centeno
May 24, 2022
Verzuz is getting back to business by revealing its next battle. After teasing parts of their summer lineup earlier this year, Verzuz has finally confirmed that UGK and 8Ball & MJG will participate in the next battle during Memorial Day Weekend.
On Monday night, May 23, Verzuz revealed that Houston's own Bun B and Memphis legends 8Ball & MJG will face-off in their special kickoff to everyone's Memorial Day Weekend celebrations. To eliminate homefield advantage, the battle will take place in Atlanta and will be livestreamed across all of Verzuz's social platforms as well as the Triller app. Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland hopped on Instagram Live with Bun B and MJG to discuss the battle.
"We gone get in there and have fun," MJG said. "It's going to be a family affair. He gon' sing our songs. We gon' sing his songs. It's gon' be one of them."
"This is the south's homecoming," Swizz Beatz said. "This is the south's Olympics."
It seems as though the Verzuz team heard their fans' plea because Swizz confirmed that the platform's upcoming battle will livestreamed on all of their social media networks. However, if you want to see the battle in HD, Swizz suggested for fans to hop on Verzuz TV. The previous battle, Cypress Hill vs. Onyx, was announced earlier this year but didn't get the same attention as other battles because fans had to pay in order to watch the show, which occurred in between Triller and Fite TV's boxing matches. Both Cypress Hill's B-Real and Onyx have spoken up about their thoughts on the battle.
UGK and 8Ball & MJG's Verzuz battle is set to go down on May 26. Watch Bun B, MJG, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland talk about the battle below.