UGK, 8Ball & MJG Will Face Off In Upcoming Verzuz Battle

"We gone get in there and have fun," MJG said. "It's going to be a family affair. He gon' sing our songs. We gon' sing his songs. It's gon' be one of them."



"This is the south's homecoming," Swizz Beatz said. "This is the south's Olympics."

It seems as though the Verzuz team heard their fans' plea because Swizz confirmed that the platform's upcoming battle will livestreamed on all of their social media networks. However, if you want to see the battle in HD, Swizz suggested for fans to hop on Verzuz TV. The previous battle, Cypress Hill vs. Onyx, was announced earlier this year but didn't get the same attention as other battles because fans had to pay in order to watch the show, which occurred in between Triller and Fite TV's boxing matches. Both Cypress Hill's B-Real and Onyx have spoken up about their thoughts on the battle.



UGK and 8Ball & MJG's Verzuz battle is set to go down on May 26. Watch Bun B, MJG, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland talk about the battle below.

