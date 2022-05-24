WATCH: Reds Fan Accidentally Catches Ball In Cup, Chugs Beer

The Cincinnati Reds played the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark on Monday (May 23) night, and it didn't end in a total loss for one lucky Reds fan. Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas hit a foul ball that was sent directly to the third row in the stands, and fans jumped up to catch it. One Reds fan in particular reached up from his seat, but his cup did all the work.

After bouncing off of multiple hands in the crowd, the foul ball landed in the man's cup full of beer while it was still in the seat cup holder. He picked up the cup, raised it to the crowd, and began to chug the beer with the ball still inside as fellow fans went wild.

The Reds tweeted about the event jokingly stating that it is now an unspoken rule that, "If a ball lands in your beer, you must chug it."