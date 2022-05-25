From Gilmore Girls To Bel-Air: 10 TV Rewatch Podcasts You Need To Listen To
By John Popham
May 25, 2022
Rewatch podcasts have been around for a while, but in recent years a new trend of celebrity hosted rewatch podcasts has taken center stage in entertainment. Actors are revisiting the roles they played over a decade ago and bringing their fans along for the ride.
However, as this type of podcast becomes more popular, it can be easy to miss a rewatch gem in the thousands of podcasts out there. To make things a bit easier, we have gathered a quick A-Z list of 10 rewatch podcasts you should check out this summer.
Listen to Zooey Deschanel talk about New Girl during your morning walk, or daydream about life in Bridgerton’s Regency Era during a long road trip. Whatever it is you are looking for, iHeartRadio has you covered.
1. 90210MG — Beverly Hills, 90210
This summer, sip on something cold, layout on a beach towel, and revisit the era where we were obsessed with West Coast living. It’s been over 30-years since the "Walsh" family moved from the chilly Midwest to the palm tree studded avenues of Beverly Hills and experienced California culture shock.
Hosts Jennie Garth (“Kelly Taylor”) and Tori Spelling (“Donna Martin”) are rewatching the 10-season teen drama that dominated the 1990’s and influenced TV for years to come. Join the former 90210 stars as they revisit the quirky group of friends struggling to navigate high school, college, and adulthood.
2. Avatar: Braving the Elements — Avatar the Last Airbender
With a live action series on the horizon, now is the perfect time to jump into a nostalgia fueled rewatch podcast about the critically acclaimed animated show. Hosted by Janet Varney (the voice of “Korra”) and Dante Basco (the voice of “Prince Zuko”) the podcast sheds new light on the world of “Aang” and his quest to bring peace and harmony to a world devastated by war.
Listen to the voice actor behind the villainous “Azula” share how she landed the role, dive into one of the most iconic songs to ever come from animated television, and discover the origins of the hit Nickelodeon series.
3. Bel-Air: The Official Podcast — Bel-Air
It’s the dramatic retelling of the 90’s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that got its start as a mock trailer uploaded to YouTube in 2019. Hosts DJ Jazzy Jeff and Miles Gray dig into the themes of the Peacock exclusive series and address the modern issues the show addresses.
Bel-Air: The Official Podcast has eight episodes released including an exclusive look at what the show has in store for season two. The show is perfect for listeners looking for a more insightful approach to TV show podcasts.
4. Bridgerton: The Official Podcast — Bridgerton
The Netflix hit captivated audiences when it first hit streaming in 2021 with its complicated characters and period clothing. Join host Gabrielle Collins on her journey through the Regency era of England where the "Bridgerton" family navigates the pitfalls of family, duty, and romance.
Listen to the stars of the show share their stories from on set, directors give insight into their creative process, and show producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers discuss how they wrote their real-life friendship into the streaming sensation. Listen to Bridgerton: The Official Podcast break down seasons one and two on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
5. Drama Queens — One Tree Hill
Set and shot in rural North Carolina, the soapy teen drama follows the tension of small-town high school sports, relationships, and rivalries. Join Bethany Joy Lenz (“Haley”), Hilarie Burton (“Peyton”), and Sophia Bush (“Brooke”) as they relive the glory days of TV high school. The trio break down every detail of the show from the early 2000’s fashion to finding out what “Dan Scott’s” problem was.
If you think about dribbling a basketball and walking in slow motion across a bridge whenever you hear Gavin DeGraw’s "I Don't Want To Be," this is the podcast for you! Drama Queens has just wrapped up a full breakdown of the shows second season and is getting ready to dive into the high stakes emotional roller coaster that is season three.
6. Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald — Scrubs
Revisit the classic medical comedy with the fake doctors themselves, Donald Faison (“Turk”) and Zach Braff (“J.D.”). While every episode is loaded to the brim with insights into Scrubs, the podcast offers exclusive glimpses into the lives of the two actors.
What happened when Faison met Harrison Ford at an Easter party? What nicknames does John C. McGinley (“Dr. Cox”) call the duo in real life? Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald has over six seasons of cutups and deep dives ready for your earbuds with more arriving weekly.
7. I Am All In with Scott Patterson — Gilmore Girls
The owner of Luke’s Diner himself is rewatching every episode of Gilmore Girls and much like the fabled diner of Stars Hollow, it’s a place the show’s characters are highly likely to drop by. Are you hungry for a full-length breakdown or does a bite sized mini episode sound more appetizing? Take your pick because Scott Patterson is ready to serve up the Gilmore Girls content you’ve been craving since the 2016 Netflix miniseries.
The podcast has over three seasons of the early 2000’s comedy released so far with more releasing weekly. So, grab a cup of coffee and experience Gilmore Girls through the eyes of one of the crankiest diner owners in television history.
8. Inventing Anna: The Official Podcast — Inventing Anna
If you were captivated by the story of Anna Delvey (also known as Anna Sorokin) as she slipped through the upper echelons of New York high society, know you’re not alone. Join host and journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt as she breaks the Netflix miniseries apart piece by piece by interviewing the eyewitnesses to Delvey’s rise and fall along with the actors who portrayed the drama on-screen.
All episodes are now available on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
9. The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson — Psych
Return to the warm sunny beaches of Santa Barbara, California where fake psychic “Shawn Spencer” has set up a detective agency with his best friend and pharmaceutical salesman “Burton ‘Gus’ Guster.” Relive every themed mystery with hosts Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson who play detectives “Juliet O'Hara” and “Carlton Lassiter” on the comedy drama.
Listen along with Lawson and Omundson as they look for the hidden pineapple in every episode, share stories from on-set, and interview series regulars. The pair have covered 28 of the show’s 121 episodes so far, making it the perfect opportunity for old fans to jump in and for new fans to be introduced to the world of Psych.
10. Welcome to Our Show — New Girl
Zooey Deschanel reunites with former cast mates Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris for the ultimate rewatch of the early 2010’s comedy. The podcast stands out amongst others on this list due to how it paces its episodes. While new episodes are released weekly, Welcome to Our Show will pause reviewing the sitcom’s episodes to have in-depth conversations with series guests, co-stars, directors, and writers.
This format allows for a better insight into the creative processes of some of TV’s most influential artists. Listen to Stephen Amell discuss his acting career, Luvh Rakhe break down his process for comedy television writing, or simply listen to the hosts talk about deep moments in the show.
