Rewatch podcasts have been around for a while, but in recent years a new trend of celebrity hosted rewatch podcasts has taken center stage in entertainment. Actors are revisiting the roles they played over a decade ago and bringing their fans along for the ride.

However, as this type of podcast becomes more popular, it can be easy to miss a rewatch gem in the thousands of podcasts out there. To make things a bit easier, we have gathered a quick A-Z list of 10 rewatch podcasts you should check out this summer.

Listen to Zooey Deschanel talk about New Girl during your morning walk, or daydream about life in Bridgerton’s Regency Era during a long road trip. Whatever it is you are looking for, iHeartRadio has you covered.