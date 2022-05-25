Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard's Claims 'Outlandish' As He Testifies Again

By Sarah Tate

May 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard draws to a close, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took the stand again to refute his ex-wife's previous testimony about domestic abuse.

Depp returned to the witness stand on Wednesday (May 25) where he once again denied that he was physically and sexually abusive toward Heard during their rocky relationship, per Entertainment Tonight. During the multi-week trial, expert witnesses and the Aquaman actress made shocking claims while on the stand, with Heard testifying that her former husband was abusive, saying, "Nothing I did made him stop hitting me."

While taking the stand for a second time, Depp called Heard's allegations against him "outrageous," saying that he never abused his former wife or anyone else. His ex-girlfriend Kate Moss testified earlier in the day to clear up rumors brought up during Heard's testimony that the actor had pushed her down the stairs during the three-year relationship in the '90s.

"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," he said. "So, this is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."

While denying any claims of abuse on his end, Depp said he was the one on the receiving end of some physical blows, stating that he received a black eye after she punched him on their honeymoon.

"I had a sort of shiner, but it all ended and everything got fine again," he said, telling the room that "Miss Heard hit me."

Depp is suing his Heard for $50 million after he claims her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse negatively impacted his career, though she never referred to him by name in the essay, per CNN. She countersued for $100 million for defamation after Depp's attorney called her claims a "hoax." The very public trial is expected to wrap up later this week.

