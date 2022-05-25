Olivia Rodrigo & Alanis Morissette Surprise Fans With 'You Oughta Know'

You oughta know that Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of Alanis Morissette, but she proved it once again when she brought out the Jagged Little Pill singer for a surprise performance at a recent show.

Rodrigo is currently in the middle of her Sour tour, performing in cities across North America and Europe, but she stopped by the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 24) for some California fun. However, the most notable part of the night was when she brought Morissette out on stage so the pair could duet one of her biggest songs, "You Oughta Know," per Variety.

Morissette got the tune started, opening up the song with the iconic lyrics "I want you know that I'm happy for you," before Rodrigo jumped in for the second verse. The two then joined together to belt out the chorus.