Olivia Rodrigo & Alanis Morissette Surprise Fans With 'You Oughta Know'
By Sarah Tate
May 25, 2022
You oughta know that Olivia Rodrigo is a huge fan of Alanis Morissette, but she proved it once again when she brought out the Jagged Little Pill singer for a surprise performance at a recent show.
Rodrigo is currently in the middle of her Sour tour, performing in cities across North America and Europe, but she stopped by the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 24) for some California fun. However, the most notable part of the night was when she brought Morissette out on stage so the pair could duet one of her biggest songs, "You Oughta Know," per Variety.
Morissette got the tune started, opening up the song with the iconic lyrics "I want you know that I'm happy for you," before Rodrigo jumped in for the second verse. The two then joined together to belt out the chorus.
🎥 | @oliviarodrigo brought out Alanis Morisette to sing ‘You Oughta Know’ last night at #SOURTOURLA pic.twitter.com/G6l8tE5bj3— Olivia Rodrigo Updates💓 (@RodrigoUpdated) May 25, 2022
The two ended the performance with a big hug before Morissette bid the crowd goodby. After she was gone, even Rodrigo couldn't believe what had just happened.
"That's truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me," she said. "She's an angel."
The "Driver's License" singer is no stranger to treating audiences to throwbacks of some of the biggest songs of the 1990s and early 2000s. At a previous concert stop, she rocked out to No Doubt's "Just A Girl," while she brought out Avril Lavigne during a show in Canada to perform her hit "Complicated."