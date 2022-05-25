Popular Steakhouse Opening First Tennessee Location In Nashville

A steakhouse popular in South Carolina is set to open its first Tennessee location in Nashville.

Halls Chophouse is well known around South Carolina, but people in Nashville will soon learn all about the steakhouse first opened in Charleston by the Hall family in 2009 when it opens next month, per WSMV. General Manager Chad Ellis spoke about why the restaurant is expanding to Music City.

"Nashville just seem like the right spot. It was up and coming," said Ellis. "At first, Tommy Hall and family really wanted to come and thought maybe it was too late... but we just really thought Nashville needed something like Halls."

Halls Chophouse, which was chosen as the best steakhouse in South Carolina, has a wide selection of steakhouse favorites, from ribeyes and filets to rack of lamb and lobster tails. The new location will have two separate bars, live music, a private dining area, and seating for 350 guests.

Ellis' goal for the Nashville spot is for it to become a community.

"I want people to come in every day and know me, ask for me by name," he said. "When you walk by, we have this amazing open kitchen, you know the chef, you say 'hi.' We're family, I want you to know me. I want to know you."

Halls is set to open in Nashville in June at 1600 West End Avenue Suite 101. To learn more or to view the menu, check out the website here.