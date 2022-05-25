This Is The Best Pasta In L.A

You cannot go wrong with Italian, especially if someone else is cooking it for you. Wether it be a romantic date night or a fun family night out, there is always a great Italian restaurant right around the corner with a pasta dish to please everyone. Many Italian restaurants are able to accommodate those with specific allergies and gluten intolerances.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best pasta dish in all of L.A is the signature porcini mushroom pappardelle served at Pasta Sisters in Los Angeles. Pasta Sisters is known for their variety of pasta dishes ranging from homemade spaghetti to gnocchi, and an immeasurable amount of combinations in between.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best pasta dish in Los Angeles:

"Since opening in 2015, Pasta Sisters has already made a name for itself in the City of Angels. Serving up homemade pasta, gnocchi, and Italian food, you'll have a hard time picking just one item on the menu. As for the star of the show? "The porcini mushroom pappardelle is spectacular. The sauce has a very umami taste but isn't too overwhelming. SO GOOD!!!" writes one enthusiastic reviewer."

