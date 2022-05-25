Top AEW Star 'Would Love To Wrestle' Sasha Banks Amid WWE Walkout

By Jason Hall

May 25, 2022

Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

One of All Elite Wrestling's brightest stars is interested in a match with Sasha Banks amid news of her recent walkout and ensuing suspension from WWE.

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. named Banks as a dream match opponent during a featured story for Forbes.com.

“Since it’s a pretty hot topic right now, I’m going to say Sasha Banks.…I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler,” Baker said. “She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle.”

Banks and her tag-team partner, Naomi, left during the live broadcast of RAW prior to their scheduled main event match on May 16 following what the company claimed was a creative disagreement and not part of an on-screen angle.

Last week, SmackDown play-by-play man Michael Cole announced the Women's Tag Team Champions were suspended indefinitely by WWE following their exit from RAW.

Prior to their suspension, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported WWE wasn't expected to Banks and Naomi in fear of them both signing with AEW, the company's top competitor.

It's worth noting that Baker had previously tweeted a photo of Toni Storm shortly after news broke of her WWE release in late December 2021 with the implication that she had interest in wrestling Storm.

That goal will come to fruition as Storm and Baker will meet in a semifinal round match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament on Wednesday (May 25) night's episode of Dynamite.

