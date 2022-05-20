Latest On Sasha Banks, Naomi's Statuses With WWE After Walk Out

WWE will reportedly not fire Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi amid their recent walk out in fear of them both signing with its top competitor, All Elite Wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer cited a recent incident in which involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during a live broadcast of SmackDown in which the two women's apparent real-life issues with each other led to an awkward, off-script exchange.

"If it was another time and place, it's very possible that they would have been fired, but it's this time and this place," Meltzer said during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Earlier this week, Banks' husband, Sarath 'Mikaze' Ton, fired back at reports claiming his wife and her tag-team partner, were pulled from WWE live events following their walk out during RAW on Monday (May 16).

"The b******* being spewed is next level," Ton quote-tweeted in response to a post shared by Ringside News.