16-Year-Old Charged After Bringing Loaded Gun To Nashville School

A teenage student is facing charges after reportedly bringing a loaded firearm onto the campus of his East Nashville high school on the last day of the school year.

According to a release from Metro Nashville Police, a 16-year-old student at Stratford STEM Magnet School brought a loaded 9mm pistol to school inside his backpack. The weapon was found in the bag after officers escorted the student to the principal's office when he refused to hand over a lighter to his teacher, per News Channel 5.

When asked why he brought a loaded weapon to school, the teen reportedly told police that he was carrying it for protection. The teen, whose name was not released due to him being a minor, is facing charges of carrying a gun on school property. It is unclear if he will face additional repercussions from the school.

The charges come two days after a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Texas, leaving at least 21 people dead, most of whom were young children. The community of Uvalde, Texas, is still in mourning after 19 children and two teachers were killed during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 24). The tragic shooting has since sparked protests at schools around the country and led to many celebrities speaking out against gun violence.