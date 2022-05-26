BTS Invited To The White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

BTS is headed to the White House to appear with President Joe Biden. The K-pop sensations will meet with the president to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month. According to Deadline, details about the visit have not yet been announced but it will take place on Tuesday, May 31. The White House released a statement regarding the visit.

"President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities,” the White House said. “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

This isn't the group's first time on the political stage. BTS has previously partnered with UNICEF to launch an anti-violence campaign called Love Myself. They have also performed at the United Nations General Assembly. BTS are the latest pop cultural figures to be tapped by the White House in an effort to address various social issues.

Just last week, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden for an event to spread mental health awareness. Paris Hilton also visited the White House this month to talk to administration officials about her advocacy for the protection of youth in residential programs.