Kate Middleton Stuns In Mint Green Dress At Rainy Royal Garden Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 26, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped in for Queen Elizabeth for a garden party at the palace and Kate turned heads with her royal outfit. The couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, May 25.
Kate and Prince William greeted their thousands of guests who were invited to the party in recognition of their public service. According to People Royals, this was the first garden party for Prince William since 2019 but Kate was just recently at last week's first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season where she wore a coral-colored ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. For this outing, she wore a mint green dress fashioned by a private dressmaker and accessorized with matching earrings and a stunning hat with a matching flower.
The couple was joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Beatrice. According to People Royals, garden parties have been a Buckingham Palace tradition since the 1860s and serve as a way for the monarch to show their appreciation for those who serve the public. As guests get a chance to meet and mingle with members of the royal family, they are also treated to tea and cake. The royal family's website estimates that around 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 slices of cakes are served at each garden party.
The garden parties were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and are now back in full swing. However, Queen Elizabeth announced she would no longer attend the gatherings this year due to health setbacks and mobility issues. She's likely to step out for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which kick off in June.