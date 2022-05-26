Kate Middleton Stuns In Mint Green Dress At Rainy Royal Garden Party

The couple was joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Beatrice. According to People Royals, garden parties have been a Buckingham Palace tradition since the 1860s and serve as a way for the monarch to show their appreciation for those who serve the public. As guests get a chance to meet and mingle with members of the royal family, they are also treated to tea and cake. The royal family's website estimates that around 27,000 cups of tea and 20,000 slices of cakes are served at each garden party.

The garden parties were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 and are now back in full swing. However, Queen Elizabeth announced she would no longer attend the gatherings this year due to health setbacks and mobility issues. She's likely to step out for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which kick off in June.