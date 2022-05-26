Kendall Jenner Reacts To Losing 'Vogue' Cover To Sister Kim Kardashian

In her confessional, Kim was happy to take the offer but expressed concern about how her younger sister would take the news. "I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue," the reality star said. "I don't care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this." She then added, "I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall]."

Luckily, Kendall shared that there were no hard feelings and she was excited for her big sis. "I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy," Kendall said after hearing the news. "There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don't get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover."