Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Family For Kanye West Relationship

In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian apologized to her family for how Kanye West treated them in the public eye. She said she was done protecting her ex-husband and would not "let anyone treat" her loved ones "that way" ever again. The emotional moment happened during a sit-down with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney's then-fiancé Travis Barker were also there.



Kim gathered everyone to warn them that Kanye was about to drop a new song.“He’s talking mad s–t about me," she said. “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” Khloé added. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.” Kris noted that Kim has "done nothing but be great to him" despite Kanye's many social media rants against her, her family, and most recently her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it, and that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of," Kris said in a confessional.

“All I can do is control how I react to something,” Kim told her family. “I can’t control how he treats me or, you know, how he’s always treated you guys.” In a confessional, Kim added that she “recognize[s] the impact that my relationship has had on my family” and is taking the opportunity to say, “‘I’m sorry, guys.'”

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March. The pair share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.