Kim Kardashian Shows Off Subtle New Look Honoring Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still going strong if her new look has anything to say about it.

The Skims founder showed off her love for her comedian boyfriend in a subtle way, sharing the bright new manicure she got that includes a sweet tribute to the former Saturday Night Live star, per Page Six. Kardashian took to her Instagram to give fans a look at her new set of long, coffin-shaped hot pink nails with the letter "P" bedazzled in crystals on her ring finger, a departure from her normally shorter, neutral manicure.

Some fans speculated the initial could stand for her son Psalm or niece Penelope, but others were quick to make the connection to Davidson. While some commenters called the mani "cringe" or a callback to "8th grade," other users couldn't get enough of the show of love, writing, "We Stan a loving gf."