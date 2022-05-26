Moneybagg Yo Drops Eye-Opening Banger 'See Wat I'm Sayin'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 27, 2022
Moneybagg Yo paints a vivid image of what his extravagant life looks like on his new song.
On Friday, May 27, Moneybagg Yo dropped off his new single "See Wat I'm Sayin'" as iHeart's latest World Premiere. In the song, the Memphis rapper provides a brief account of his daily experiences like falling in and out of love with a dancer, collecting millions of dollars by any means, and hopping out of a private jet with wads of cash.
"Every day, I can give it, I'm really too humble," Bagg raps in his first verse. "F**k it, I'm shirt and top off for the summer (Gave it)/I'ma make 'em see what I'm sayin' (Visual)/Hoppin' off the jet with them bands (Typical)"
The song comes not long after Moneybagg Yo dropped his recent collaboration with Kodak Black "Rocky Road." He also recently joined forces with DaBaby on the North Carolina rapper's song "WIG."
With all the new music he's dropping, the CMG rapper may be prepping to release the follow-up to his 2021 album A Gangsta's Pain. Moneybagg Yo's fourth album features his hits "Time Today" and "Wockesha" as well as collaborations with Future, Jhene Aiko, BIG30, Kaash Paige, Lil Durk, Polo G, Pharrell Williams and more.
Listen to Moneybagg Yo's new song "See Wat I'm Sayin" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE