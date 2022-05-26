Moneybagg Yo Drops Eye-Opening Banger 'See Wat I'm Sayin'

Moneybagg Yo paints a vivid image of what his extravagant life looks like on his new song.



On Friday, May 27, Moneybagg Yo dropped off his new single "See Wat I'm Sayin'" as iHeart's latest World Premiere. In the song, the Memphis rapper provides a brief account of his daily experiences like falling in and out of love with a dancer, collecting millions of dollars by any means, and hopping out of a private jet with wads of cash.



"Every day, I can give it, I'm really too humble," Bagg raps in his first verse. "F**k it, I'm shirt and top off for the summer (Gave it)/I'ma make 'em see what I'm sayin' (Visual)/Hoppin' off the jet with them bands (Typical)"