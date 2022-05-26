Scattered Ashes 'Miraculously' Take Shape Of Beloved Dog In Amazing Video

Losing a pet is like losing a member of the family, and much like when a relative passes away, most pet owners choose to have some sort of funeral for their late beloved animal. Some will bury their pet under a tree in the backyard, a few might go the taxidermy route, and many cremate their pets and scatter their ashes somewhere special. That's what one California woman did when her dog died, and she was treated to what looks like a special final message from her pup.

Her name is Natalie Franko Larason and after her 12-year-old shepherd collie mix Biscuit passed away, she brought her ashes to a local park. Natalie's husband filmed her scattering Biscuit's ashes, but when they watched the video, they saw something incredible. As Natalie throws a handful of ashes in the air, they seem to briefly take the shape of Biscuit.

Natalie posted the video to YouTube with the title, "They never truly leave us."