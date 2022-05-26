Texas Student Arrested After Allegedly Walking To School With Rifle

A high school student was arrested Wednesday (May 25) after he was allegedly seen walking to a Richardson, Texas, school with a rifle.

Police received a call shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday that said a man was walking toward Berkner High School with what appeared to be a rifle, according to WFAA. Richardson Police responded to the area, conducted a search and was able to identify the suspect, who was a student at Berkner High School.

When police found the suspect, no weapons were found. Inside the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot located at a shopping center across the street from the high school, officers found what appeared to be an "AK-47 style pistol" and a "replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle." The student was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons in a weapon-free school zone, according to WFAA.

The Richardson Police Department said no other details would be released about the suspect due to his age.

Berkner High School and nearby Springridge Elementary School were placed on lockdown. A letter sent to parents said the school was on lockdown status for 50 minutes.

This news comes days after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. Also in Texas, police found a student with a gun on a middle school campus, but no one was hurt and the student was detained. The Donna Independent School District also shut down its campuses through the week after a credible mass shooting threat was reported to police.