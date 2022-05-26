Walmart Is Bringing Drone Delivery To Texas

Soon you'll be able to order Walmart products and have them delivered by drone in as little as 30 minutes.

The retail giant is expanding its drone delivery network to 34 sites in six states by the end of the year, the company announced in a press release. These six states are Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Customers will be able to order eligible products and have them appear at their front yard in as little as 30 minutes. Products will be delivered by drone as long as items ordered total 10 pounds or less with a delivery fee of $3.99 and between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"After completing hundreds of deliveries within a matter of months across our existing DroneUp hubs, we’ve seen firsthand how drones can offer customers a practical solution for getting certain items, fast. More importantly, we’ve seen a positive response from our customers that have used the service," Walmart said in a press release.

The company originally thought customers would use this drone service for emergency items, but most are using it to get food delivered. "Case in point: The top-selling item at one of our current hubs is Hamburger Helper," Walmart said.

These drones are operated by a team of certified pilots within FAA guidelines.