Dua Lipa Dances On Lily Pads In Sensual New 'Potion' Video

The song will likely be included on Harris' highly anticipated upcoming album due this summer, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 — the followup to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. Both Lipa and Thug have previously collaborated with the producer, with Lipa on the smash hit track "One Kiss" and Thug on “Heatstroke," which also featured Ariana Grande.

"Potion"'s catchy melody features lyrics like "In the whip on a Tuesday night got the music high/ And you by my side side/ Top-down and the moon is high/ And the mood is right And you by my side side/ Late night conversations Electric emotions/ Sprinkled with a little bit of sex/ And it’s a potion," making it the perfect song for a late-night summer drive.