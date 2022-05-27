Kendall Jenner 'Enjoying Life On My Own' As Mom Kris Tells Her To Have Kids

Just like every other 20-something without children, even Kendall Jenner can't escape questions about starting a family.

In a relatable moment during a recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner was caught off guard when her mother, Kris Jenner, asked if she was planning on following in her sisters' footsteps and having a child any time soon, per People. The 26-year-old model is the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family to not have any kids.

"I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby," her mother said, causing Kendall to choke on her water and say that she was "uncomfortable" with the impromptu advice.

Clearly this isn't the first time the matriarch has brought up the subject, as her daughter replied, "You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet."

Not convinced, Kris suggested her daughter take advantage of her age and at least freeze her eggs, calling gynecologist Dr. A for additional information. According to the outlet, the doctor has also been helping Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian with her journey to have a baby with husband Travis Barker.

"For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they're not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing," said Dr. A. "It would be a good time to freeze eggs ... The younger you are, the better the quality."

Even with the additional advice, Kendall stuck to her convictions. She further explained her decision to hold off on having kids in a confessional, saying, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life. I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."