Kylie Jenner Shares Hilarious Video Of Kendall Struggling To Walk Up Stairs

Kylie and Kendall Jenner may be world-famous celebrities, but they're also still sisters who love to laugh at each other.

Both Jenners, as well as other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, were in Italy over the weekend to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy on Sunday (May 22), per Page Six.

The Kylie Beauty founder took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to show how she got ready for the ceremony, but it was one clip she shared of her older sister Kendall that got people talking — and made the mom-of-two laugh hysterically. See photos here.

In the clip, Jenner walks behind her sister, giggling and filming as she struggles to walk up the brick stairs in her skin-tight Dolce & Gabbana dress. Kendall traded her heels for a pair of sandals to help make the climb easier, but it still proved to be a tough task.

Holding up as much of her dress as she can, the 26-year-old model slowly waddled her way up the stairs as her younger sister can't hold back her laughter. Acknowledging how hard it is to climb up, Jenner can be heard behind the camera saying, "Oh s---, these stairs are crazy."