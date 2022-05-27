This City Has The Best Food In All Of Wisconsin

If you are a self-proclaimed "foodie," than you probably have a strong opinion about the restaurants in the supposed "city with the best food" in your state. The city with the best food is typically a location known around the country that has been made popular for a specific style of cuisine served specially in the area. Wether it be Mexican, Asian, American, or Indian cuisine; this city provides a quality and quantity of food high enough to surpass the expectations' of even the toughest critics.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the city that serves the best food in the entire state of Wisconsin is Milwaukee. You name it, this city has it. Milwaukee is surely known for their abundance of high quality cheeses. Lovefood recommended stopping at Blue Egg if you plan to take a food tour through the city.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the city with the best food in Wisconsin:

"Think beyond the state’s deservedly renowned cheese in Wisconsin’s major food-zone of Milwaukee. James Beard-awarded Sanford is most famous for its impressive tasting menu, which focuses on seasonal ingredients. Alternatively, for something a little less fancy, Blue’s Egg is probably one of the most popular places in the city, serving up breakfast and lunch only. You’d be lucky to get in though, waits on weekends usually push a few hours."

For more information regarding the city in each state that serves the best food visit HERE.