UGK, 8Ball & MJG Perform Their Hits, Call Out 'Fake News' At Verzuz Battle

"While the world is listening, Gillie Da Kid told a story about us running from Lil J one night out the parking lot," 8Ball said. "Gillie Da Kid, you remembered that wrong. You have never been in a car with me. My first gun charge was in Houston, you can look that s**t up. And Lil J, we have nothing but respect for that man, and he ain’t got nothing but respect for us. We have never had to run from Lil J. You hear me, man? So get your story right and go back online and say who you was really with that night.”



Outside of 8Ball's issue with Gillie, both Bun B and the Memphis duo delivered a plethora of hits from both of their respective catalogs. 8Ball & MJG served up numerous classics like "Sho Nuff," "Friend or Foe," "Comin’ Out Hard," "Mr. Big," "Tell The DJ Bring It Back" with Young Dro and plenty more.



Meanwhile, Pimp C's presence was felt throughout the night as Bun performed their hits like "Pocket Full of Stones," "Front, Back, Side to Side," "Three Sixteens," "Hi Life," "Big Pimpin’" (without JAY-Z) "Akickdoe!" "Let Me See It," "Diamonds & Wood" and closed out with "Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)." Pimp C's daughter even showed up at the end to thank Bun and the rest of the fans for keeping her father's spirit alive in Hip-Hop.



Bun B also made sure to dedicate his performance to the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. After speaking out about the shooting earlier this week, the Texas native began the event by holding a moment of silence for the 21 victims. Towards the end of the show, he called out politicians and anyone who has yet to do anything about gun violence in his home state.



“Before we get started," Bun said at the beginning of the show. "I wanted to take a moment of silence. 21 seconds of silence to honor the 21 victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. If you have a hat on, I ask that you take your hat off.”



Watch the full battle here.