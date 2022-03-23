J. Prince Encourages Kanye West, Drake & More To Boycott The Grammys

"So [The Grammys] cancelled Kanye and discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and many others over the years," Prince said in the video. "This will only be broken by us uniting our powers to bring change moving forward. I recommend that the artists I've mentioned above and more come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys on a special network and streaming platform to prove that rating will change where the Grammys are concerned when the No .1 selling genre in the music business - Hip-hop - come together because there's power in numbers."

Prince's challenge to the Grammys comes shortly after the Donda 2 rapper was banned from the awards show due to "concerning online behavior" following his viral threats made towards the show's host Trevor Noah, comedian D.L. Hughley, and actor Pete Davidson. Prior to that, The Weeknd, Drake and Nicki Minaj have all expressed their issues with the Grammys in the past on various occasions. So far, the only artists who's publicly acknowledged his challenge is the Queen rapper.

There's no confirmation on whether Prince's show idea will actually happen. However, if plans to come together before the show on April 3, Prince and the artists involved will provide more updates. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Prince's post below.