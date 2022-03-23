J. Prince Encourages Kanye West, Drake & More To Boycott The Grammys

By Tony M. Centeno

March 23, 2022

Drake, J Prince, and Kanye West
Photo: Getty Images

Some of the biggest artists in the rap game have their issues with the Grammy Awards. After The Weeknd planned boycott the show last year and Kanye West was banned from performing, veteran record executive J. Prince has offered up a solution.

In an Instagram post uploaded Tuesday, March 22, the Rap-A-Lot Records founder vented his frustrations with the Recording Academy's award show and likened the Grammy's behavior to how the U.S. prison system treats prisoners. Towards the end of his diatribe, Prince suggested that artists who have been scorned in the past by the Grammys, like Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, come together for a performance in Las Vegas that would happen at the same time as the Grammys.

"So [The Grammys] cancelled Kanye and discriminated against Drake, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and many others over the years," Prince said in the video. "This will only be broken by us uniting our powers to bring change moving forward. I recommend that the artists I've mentioned above and more come together in Las Vegas and perform at the same time as the Grammys on a special network and streaming platform to prove that rating will change where the Grammys are concerned when the No .1 selling genre in the music business - Hip-hop - come together because there's power in numbers."

Prince's challenge to the Grammys comes shortly after the Donda 2 rapper was banned from the awards show due to "concerning online behavior" following his viral threats made towards the show's host Trevor Noah, comedian D.L. Hughley, and actor Pete Davidson. Prior to that, The Weeknd, Drake and Nicki Minaj have all expressed their issues with the Grammys in the past on various occasions. So far, the only artists who's publicly acknowledged his challenge is the Queen rapper.

There's no confirmation on whether Prince's show idea will actually happen. However, if plans to come together before the show on April 3, Prince and the artists involved will provide more updates. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Prince's post below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.