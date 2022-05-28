Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Congratulations are in order — Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita are expecting another baby!

The Modern Family star shared the big news in an Instagram video on Friday (May 27). "Hey everyone, hope you're well. There's a lot of really horrible stuff happening in the country right now that Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you. We are expanding our family! Beckett's going to be a sibling this fall!" Ferguson said with a huge smile on his face.

Ferguson and Mikita welcomed their first son Beckett Mercer in July 2020.

"We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family — and so proud to support the choice to do it," Ferguson said in the caption. He also gave a shoutout to infertility and reproductive endocrinology specialist Dr. Shahin Ghadir and the SoCal Reproductive Center who "provided us the possibility to expand our family not once, but twice. We wouldn’t be here without you!"