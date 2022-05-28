Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Visits Hometown In Wake Of Shooting

Matthew McConaughey took a trip to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, to pay his respects to the victims in the deadly school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School earlier this week.

The Lincoln Lawyer actor was seen with Texas State Representative Tony Gonzales, visiting what appears to be Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District personnel, as seen in a tweet.

"This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited," Gonzales said.