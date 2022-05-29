Stampede Breaks Out At Barclays Center After False Active Shooter Report

A false report of an active shooting situation led to a stampede breaking out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York just after midnight on Sunday (May 29).

In a statement obtained by NBC News, the New York Police Department said a loud noise was heard as fans in attendance for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view event headlined by Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero were leaving the arena.

The loud noise reportedly caused fear among the crowd in belief that an active shooter was present, with many in the crowd running away while others ran back inside.

Police confirmed approximately 10 individuals were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition.

Ring Magazine reporter Ryan Songalia shared a video of crowds pouring "back into Barclays Center" during the incident.