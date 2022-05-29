Stampede Breaks Out At Barclays Center After False Active Shooter Report

By Jason Hall

May 29, 2022

2015 All Star Saturday Night
Photo: Getty Images

A false report of an active shooting situation led to a stampede breaking out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York just after midnight on Sunday (May 29).

In a statement obtained by NBC News, the New York Police Department said a loud noise was heard as fans in attendance for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view event headlined by Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero were leaving the arena.

The loud noise reportedly caused fear among the crowd in belief that an active shooter was present, with many in the crowd running away while others ran back inside.

Police confirmed approximately 10 individuals were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition.

Ring Magazine reporter Ryan Songalia shared a video of crowds pouring "back into Barclays Center" during the incident.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who attended the event, said she was "petrified" during the incident in a tweet shared early Sunday morning.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f****** petrified man.

"I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok."

Approximately 19,000 people were in attendance for the boxing event on Saturday (May 28) night, according to the Washington Post.

Davis defeated Romera with a sixth-round TKO to retain his WBA "regular" lightweight title and remain undefeated.

The active shooting scare took place amid recent shootings at a Texas elementary school and a racially-motivated incident at a Buffalo supermarket.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.