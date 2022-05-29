Stampede Breaks Out At Barclays Center After False Active Shooter Report
By Jason Hall
May 29, 2022
A false report of an active shooting situation led to a stampede breaking out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York just after midnight on Sunday (May 29).
In a statement obtained by NBC News, the New York Police Department said a loud noise was heard as fans in attendance for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view event headlined by Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero were leaving the arena.
The loud noise reportedly caused fear among the crowd in belief that an active shooter was present, with many in the crowd running away while others ran back inside.
Police confirmed approximately 10 individuals were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition.
Ring Magazine reporter Ryan Songalia shared a video of crowds pouring "back into Barclays Center" during the incident.
Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded. pic.twitter.com/pcBdfwWplt— Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 29, 2022
Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who attended the event, said she was "petrified" during the incident in a tweet shared early Sunday morning.
"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f****** petrified man.
"I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok."
I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok.— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022
Approximately 19,000 people were in attendance for the boxing event on Saturday (May 28) night, according to the Washington Post.
Davis defeated Romera with a sixth-round TKO to retain his WBA "regular" lightweight title and remain undefeated.
The active shooting scare took place amid recent shootings at a Texas elementary school and a racially-motivated incident at a Buffalo supermarket.