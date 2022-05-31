ASAP Rocky Discusses Aspirations For His Newborn Son, Upcoming Album & More

"I hope to raise open-minded children," Rocky said. "Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."



Rocky and Rihanna have only been parents for a short amount of time but it seems they've already got their parenting plan in action. Recently, the singer and the rapper have reportedly considered moving to Riri's home country of Barbados to raise their son. The Mirror reported that the couple plan to stay in L.A. for a couple of months before they make the big move.



Rocky didn't comment on their alleged plans in his new interview, but he did confirm the direction for the follow-up to his 2018 album Testing. Rocky told the outlet that his new album will not be called All Smiles as previously reported by GQ back in 2021.



"One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles!" Rocky said. "That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliché or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from [2018 album] Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound... I just like where it is."



You can read A$AP Rocky's interview in full here.