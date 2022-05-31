Decision Made On Jerry Jeudy's Legal Situation

Criminal charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been dropped, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported on Tuesday (May 31).

Jeudy initially faced second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer prior to the Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office filing a motion to dismiss the charges, as well as vacate a hearing scheduled to take place on Tuesday, though the motion is still pending a judge's signature before becoming official.

"When I reviewed the evidence, I felt there was never a crime that had been committed and Jerry should never have been charged," Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg said in a statement obtained by Pelissero on Tuesday.

Jeudy was arrested on May 12 on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge in relation to an incident involving a female victim who told a Colorado judge that she never felt threatened by Jeudy while appearing before an Araphoe County court the following day.

Mike Klis, the Broncos insider for 9News, reported that the woman said she called 911 during the alleged incident "hoping police would monitor the situation and not have Jeudy arrested."

Judge Chantel Contiguglia found probable cause on the charge of criminal tampering and domestic violence enhancer at the time, however, added that there was no threat of physical violence in the incident, acknowledging that the District Attorney's Office is bringing charges, Klis reported.

A mandatory protection order was also implemented, but the "no contact" provision for Jeudy and the victim was dropped following his initial court appearance on May 13.

Jeudy was cleared to travel and released from jail on a personal recognizance bond ahead of his previously scheduled court return on Tuesday.