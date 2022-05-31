Have You Been To The Best Diner In Wisconsin?

Food is only half of the experience that a classic American diner offers. Aside from plates stamped slightly with grease from the best eggs, bacon, burgers, onion rings, and fries that you've ever had, there is something traditional about the whole experience. Be it the red booths that sit upon checkered walls near bar stools that seat smiling faces, or slightly creased menus that offers an endless amount of waffle toppings and dipping sauces; something about an all-American diner is comfortable and comparable to a home-cooked meal.

According to a list put together by Food & Wine, the best diner in Wisconsin is Solly's Grille located in Milwaukee. Solly's Grille offers the best from America's dairyland including entrees served with salty butter, an assortment of cheeses, and juicy quarter pound burgers and steaks.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the best diner in all of Wisconsin:

"Solly's Grille in Milwaukee, around since the Great Depression, has something of a reputation for flooding the zone, so to speak; don't be surprised if your burger, a quarter pound of quality sirloin, procured from a local butcher, topped with the famous house stewed onions, comes out in a pool of salty Wisconsin butter. Go ahead and dip. Lots of people do. Breakfast ends at 10:30 but we'll make an exception—why would be you be eating anything except a butter burger after that hour?"

