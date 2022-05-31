Johnny Depp Plays Surprise Show While Awaiting Defamation Trial Verdict
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 31, 2022
Just days after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's attorneys gave their closing arguments in their defamation trial, the actor played a surprise show in England. Depp joined Jeff Beck on stage at his concert in Sheffield, England on May 29, according to E! News. The two musicians performed their 2020 collaboration "Isolation," which is a remake of John Lennon's 1970 track. Depp stayed on stage to help the English guitarist cover Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," and Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing."
Depp joined Beck on both nights of his Sheffield stop at Royal Albert Hall on May 29th and 30th, 2022. According to E! News, the actor happened to be in town due to "previously scheduled work obligations."
Depp's surprise appearance came just 48 hours after the closing arguments in his ongoing legal battle with Heard who he's suing for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. In the essay, she described detailed her experience as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," but never mentioned Depp by name in the essay. In turn, Heard hit back with a $100 million suit claiming he launched an online campaign to discredit her allegations as a "hoax." The actress revealed she has received death threats since the trial began.
The jury is due back in court on May 31 after beginning deliberations on a verdict on Friday, May 27.