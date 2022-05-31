Johnny Depp Plays Surprise Show While Awaiting Defamation Trial Verdict

Depp's surprise appearance came just 48 hours after the closing arguments in his ongoing legal battle with Heard who he's suing for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in 2018. In the essay, she described detailed her experience as a "public figure representing domestic abuse," but never mentioned Depp by name in the essay. In turn, Heard hit back with a $100 million suit claiming he launched an online campaign to discredit her allegations as a "hoax." The actress revealed she has received death threats since the trial began.

The jury is due back in court on May 31 after beginning deliberations on a verdict on Friday, May 27.